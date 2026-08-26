AU Bank, Chalet Hotels, Paradeep: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss



Paradeep Phosphates | Buy | Target Price: Rs 171-180 | Stop Loss: Rs 152

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms on the daily and weekly charts, which indicates bullish sentiment in the near future. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Huge volumes on this rally indicate increased momentum. The daily Bollinger Band' buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 171-180, and its downside support zone is the Rs 154-150 levels.

Advertisement



Chalet Hotels | Buy | Target Price: Rs 955-985 | Stop Loss: Rs 875

With the current close, Chalet decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of Rs 878-880 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes indicating a strong comeback by the bulls. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily and weekly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 955-985, and its downside support zone is the Rs 880-870 levels.

Advertisement



AU Small Finance Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,190-1,215 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,110

AU Bank is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating a strong bullish bias. It also registered an all-time high at Rs 1,144, indicating a positive bias. Rising volumes on the rally indicate increased participation. The daily Bollinger Band buy signal indicates increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,190-1,215, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,120-1,100.