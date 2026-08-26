LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 26: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 26

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 26

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 26

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 26

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Advertisement Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Meanwhile, India has sharply increased purchases of liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas from the United States as disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia constrain supplies from traditional Gulf suppliers, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler. India imported about 0.62 million tonnes of LPG from the United States in August, in addition to 0.89 million tonnes in July, accounting for more than 73 per cent of the country’s LPG imports.

The July volume from the United States was almost equal to the highest-ever monthly LPG import from the United Arab Emirates, India’s traditional supplier, of 0.891 million tonnes in October 2025. Imports from Gulf suppliers have fallen sharply after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war between Iran and the United States. The waterway is a key shipping route for crude oil and gas exported by Gulf producers to major consumers, including India.

Kpler data showed that UAE LPG imports fell to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes. Saudi Arabia supplied no LPG to India in either July or August.

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The shift has also been visible in LNG, although India’s sourcing pattern has been more diversified. LNG imports from Qatar, India’s largest source of the fuel, fell to zero in April, while US supplies rose to about 0.75 million tonnes in August from 0.72 million tonnes in July. Qatar has historically supplied as much as 1.2 million tonnes of LNG a month to India.

While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia continues to be the country’s largest crude oil supplier. India bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes.

Venezuelan crude has also emerged as an increasingly important component of India’s supply diversification since the start of the year, although the scope for further increases is limited by the characteristics of the crude and refinery configurations. India imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August. UAE crude supplies to India have remained comparatively resilient despite the regional disruption, supported by the country’s pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah and offshore and ship-to-ship logistics that can operate outside the Strait of Hormuz.