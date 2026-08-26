Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco shares: Jefferies ups target prices, prefers this stock

Jefferies in a fresh note on metals and mining sector said the recent divergence in metal prices has favorable earnings implications for Hindustan Zinc (HZL) while weighing on Hindalco Industries Ltd. Zinc and silver prices are shining brighter than aluminum, it said as it preferred Hindustan Zinc over Hindalco Industries Ltd
The foreign brokerage suggested a Buy on HZL with a revised target of Rs 750 from Rs 660 earlier, implying a 31 per cent total shareholder return. This includes an estimated 4 per cent dividend yield. Jefferies suggested 'Hold' on Hindalco while raising its target price to Rs 1,140 from Rs 1,100, suggesting a healthy 9 per cent upside.
The foreign brokerage said spot zinc price is 15 per cent above June quarter average, and silver has recovered 23 per cent from July lows. In contrast, Jefferies said aluminum price is 10 per cent below the June quarter average. Citing this, the foreign brokerage has raised its FY27-29 earnings estimates for Hindustan Zinc by 10-11 per cent, but cut Hindalco's estimates by 2-3 per cent.