Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma: Pharma shares rise up to 5% today, here's why 

Pharma stocks rose up to 5% on Thursday after a Wall Street Journal report said that the Trump administration might not levy tariffs on generic medicines.

While Aurobindo Pharma shares rose 4.70% to Rs 1120.70, Cipla stock climbed 1.72% to Rs 1520.45 on BSE.

Lupin shares added 4.11% to reach Rs 1984.05 and Alkem Laboratories shares were up 1.23% to Rs 5560. Zydus Lifesciences shares gained 3% to Rs 1015.50 against the previous close of Rs 986.15.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares added 1.52%, and Divi’s Laboratories stock rose 1.54% on BSE TODAY.

The news report also brought relief to the pharma indices, which have been under pressure following the announcement of 100% tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical products by the US government.

The BSE pharma index surged 456 pts to 44,338 in the afternoon session today. However, the index is still down 2.20% in 2025 on the back of broad-based selling, tariff fears and profit booking.

On similar lines, the Nifty pharma index surged 335 pts to 22,042 in the currenmt trading session. On the other hand, the index is still down 6.36% in 2025.

According to the WSJ report, the move to exclude generic medicines from tariffs is being considered seriously. However, the decision is likely to change in the coming weeks on the back of ongoing internal discussions within the administration.

US President Donald Trump last month said that he would levy 100% tariffs on name-brand drugs from October 1 but did not specify whether generics would be included. Later, US officials in a clarification said the final decision was still under review and that more consultations were in offing with drug manufacturers and trade partners.