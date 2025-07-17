Business Today
Axis Bank Q1 net profit down 4% YoY; NII flat, provisions nearly double

Axis Bank Q1 net profit down 4% YoY; NII flat, provisions nearly double

The bank's net interest income (NII) -- the difference between interest earned and interest expended -- remained flat at Rs 13,560 crore for the quarter.

Prashun Talukdar
  Updated Jul 17, 2025 4:12 PM IST
Axis Bank Q1 net profit down 4% YoY; NII flat, provisions nearly doubleDespite the muted top-line growth, Axis Bank's operating profit (before provisions and contingencies) rose 14 per cent YoY.

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at Rs 5,806 crore, compared to Rs 6,035 crore in the same period last year. The dip in profit was primarily attributed to a sharp increase in provisions.

Despite the muted top-line growth, Axis Bank's operating profit (before provisions and contingencies) rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 11,515 crore, up from Rs 10,106 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, provisions and contingencies saw a significant rise, nearly doubling to Rs 3,948 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,039 crore in the same quarter last year. This increase weighed on the bottom line.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 4:12 PM IST
