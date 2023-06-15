Axis Bank, TCS, Varun Beverages, Tega Industries among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices ended higher in the previous session. BSE Sensex gained 85 points to close at 63,228, while Nifty ended 40 points higher at 18,755 for the day.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Axis Bank

Global private equity firm Bain Capital is likely to sell a stake worth $267 million in Axis Bank through block deals on Thursday, according to reports.

Corporate action

Shares of TCS and DCB Bank will be in focus today as the companies will go ex-dividend. Shares of FMCG major Varun Beverages will be in focus as they will trade ex-split on bourses today. Shares of Vakrangee Ltd will turn ex-date for demerger on Thursday.

CDSL

Promoter BSE Ltd has offloaded partial stake in Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) via open market transactions on Wednesday.

Hero MotoCorp

The auto major announced the launch of its new Xtreme 160R 4V in the premium motorcycle category, at an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 1.27 lakh.

DCW

The company said that there has been unforeseen mechanical breakdown of CO2 gas compressor in Soda Ash Plant and this will result in lower output of Soda Ash by an estimated 6 KMT in the current quarter.

REC

The company’s board is scheduled to meet on June 24 to consider a proposal for final dividend for FY23, if any.

Tega Industries

The company said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 14 approved the composite scheme of arrangement between Nihal Fiscal Services, the promoter company of Tega Industries, Marudhar Food & Credit and MM Group Holdings, all part of the promoter group company.

