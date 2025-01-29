Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Profit up 18% at Rs 4,308 crore; interest income jumps 23%

Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday recorded an 18 per cent rise, year-on-year (YoY), in its third quarter net profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit after tax (PAT) came at Rs 4,308 crore as against Rs 3,639 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income increased by 23 per cent in Q3 FY25 to Rs 9,382 crore from Rs 7,655 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated numbers include the businesses of the shadow lender's two subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd.

"Number of new loans booked in Q3 FY25 was highest ever at 12.06 million as against 9.86 million in Q3 FY24, a growth of 22 per cent. Customer franchise stood at 97.12 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to 80.41 million as of December 31, 2023, a growth of 21 per cent. In Q3 FY25, the company recorded highest-ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 5.03 million," Bajaj Finance stated.

"Assets under management (AUM) grew by 28 per cent to Rs 3,98,043 crore as of December 31, 2024 from Rs 3,10,968 crore as of December 31, 2023. AUM grew by Rs 24,119 crore in Q3 FY25," the non-banking financial company (NBFC) added.

Gross NPA (non-performing asset) and net NPA ratios, as of December 31, 2024, deteriorated to 1.12 per cent and 0.48 per cent compared to 0.95 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively, in Q3 FY24. Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY25 was at Rs 2,043 crore as against Rs 1,248 crore in Q3 FY24.

The quarterly results were announced post market hours today. Earlier in the day, Bajaj Finance shares settled 2.02 per cent up at Rs 7,758.10. The stock saw high trading volume on BSE as around 32,000 shares changed hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 27,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 24.57 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,80,224.70 crore.