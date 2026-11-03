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Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 25%; stock reacts

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 25%; stock reacts

BAJAJFINSV1,711.40(1.18%)

Bajaj Finserv's consolidated profit after tax attributable to owners increased 23% to Rs 2,758 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 2,244 crore a year earlier.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 1:50 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 25%; stock reactsBajaj Finserv's shares touched a high of Rs 1,721.90, up 1.95% from their previous close of Rs 1,689.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose 2% in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,952 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Consolidated total income rose 17% to Rs 43,416 crore, compared with Rs 37,215 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company's consolidated profit after tax attributable to owners increased 23% to Rs 2,758 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 2,244 crore a year earlier. Bajaj Finserv also reported consolidated PAT of Rs 12,249 crore for the first half of FY27, up 22% from Rs 10,076 crore in the year-ago period. H1 consolidated total income increased 18% to Rs 85,453 crore.

Bajaj Finserv's shares touched a high of Rs 1,721.90, up 1.95% from their previous close of Rs 1,689. The stock opened at Rs 1,706.05 and touched a low of Rs 1,691 during the session.

The company also provided an alternative measure of consolidated profitability that adjusts for investment-related mark-to-market movements. Consolidated PAT, excluding unrealised mark-to-market gains or losses and including realised equity gains booked under other comprehensive income (OCI), stood at Rs 2,978 crore, up 22% from Rs 2,449 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Bajaj Finserv said its insurance subsidiaries' investment portfolios include equity securities classified under fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) and fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI). This accounting treatment can result in temporary volatility in reported profits because of unrealised mark-to-market movements.

On a standalone basis, Bajaj Finserv reported total income of Rs 2,047.15 crore for the quarter, against Rs 1,481.28 crore a year earlier. Standalone profit after tax rose to Rs 1,458.53 crore from Rs 1,085.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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