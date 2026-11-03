Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 25%; stock reacts

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose 2% in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,952 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Consolidated total income rose 17% to Rs 43,416 crore, compared with Rs 37,215 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company's consolidated profit after tax attributable to owners increased 23% to Rs 2,758 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 2,244 crore a year earlier. Bajaj Finserv also reported consolidated PAT of Rs 12,249 crore for the first half of FY27, up 22% from Rs 10,076 crore in the year-ago period. H1 consolidated total income increased 18% to Rs 85,453 crore.