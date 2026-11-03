Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Consolidated profit rises 25%; stock reacts

Bajaj Finserv's shares touched a high of Rs 1,721.90, up 1.95% from their previous close of Rs 1,689. The stock opened at Rs 1,706.05 and touched a low of Rs 1,691 during the session.

The company also provided an alternative measure of consolidated profitability that adjusts for investment-related mark-to-market movements. Consolidated PAT, excluding unrealised mark-to-market gains or losses and including realised equity gains booked under other comprehensive income (OCI), stood at Rs 2,978 crore, up 22% from Rs 2,449 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Bajaj Finserv said its insurance subsidiaries' investment portfolios include equity securities classified under fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL) and fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI). This accounting treatment can result in temporary volatility in reported profits because of unrealised mark-to-market movements.

On a standalone basis, Bajaj Finserv reported total income of Rs 2,047.15 crore for the quarter, against Rs 1,481.28 crore a year earlier. Standalone profit after tax rose to Rs 1,458.53 crore from Rs 1,085.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.