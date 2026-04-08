RBI MPC 2026: Repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in its recently concluded monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. The central bank maintained its neutral stance, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

He said that the STF rate also remains unchanged at 5 per cent. The MPC also decided to keep the MSF rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5 per cent.

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#WATCH | RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The Monetary Policy Committee met on 6th, 7th and briefly today in the morning to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the… https://t.co/2RCdmS3YEO pic.twitter.com/mvcQgOt1H4 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026

Malhotra mentioned that heightened uncertainty, precipitated by the ongoing conflict, is weighing on the economic outlook. He added that the global economy is facing unprecedented challenges, adding that safe haven flows have extended depreciation pressures on currencies of major economies.

The central bank has slashed policy rates by 125 basis points since February 2025.

As of February 2026, the central bank kept the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, maintaining a neutral stance to balance inflation and growth.