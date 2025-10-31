Bank of Baroda Q2 results: Profit declines 8% to Rs 4,809 crore; asset quality improves

Bank of Baroda Ltd (BoB) on Friday reported an 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,809 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared with Rs 5,238 crore in the same period last year.

The lender's interest income rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 31,511 crore from Rs 30,278 crore a year ago, while net interest income (NII) grew 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 11,954 crore. Operating profit, however, dropped 20.1 per cent to Rs 7,576 crore during the quarter. Total provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 47.2 per cent YoY.

On the asset quality front, the bank posted further improvement. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 2.16 per cent from 2.50 per cent a year earlier, while the net NPA ratio eased to 0.57 per cent from 0.60 per cent. Return on assets (ROA) stood at 1.07 per cent and return on equity (ROE) at 15.37 per cent for Q2 FY26.

BoB's global advances grew 11.9 per cent YoY, while domestic advances expanded 11.5 per cent, driven by strong retail loan growth. The bank's organic retail advances rose 17.6 per cent YoY, supported by robust performance across key segments — mortgage loans (19.8 per cent), auto loans (17.7 per cent), home loans (16.5 per cent), education loans (14.0 per cent) and personal loans (18.6 per cent).

The share of retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loans in total advances improved by 310 basis points (bps) YoY to 61.7 per cent. The RAM portfolio grew 17.4 per cent during the quarter, reflecting the bank’s continued focus on diversified and granular lending.

The quarterly numbers were announced post-market hours. Earlier in the day, shares of Bank of Baroda ended 2.05 per cent higher at Rs 278.30 apiece on BSE.