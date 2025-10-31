Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: Profit up 8% at Rs 3,349 crore; revenue climbs 13%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, on Friday recorded a 7.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the July-September 2025-26 quarter (Q2 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit stood at Rs 3,349 crore as against Rs 3,102.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew by 13.07 per cent to Rs 42,344.2 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 37,449.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, shares of MSIL slipped 1.53 per cent to a day low of Rs 15,958.10 after the company announced its earnings. Despite the dip, the stock has still delivered robust gains of nearly 46 per cent over the past year, supported by fresh initiatives from its Japanese parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

SMC President Toshihiro Suzuki said the automaker plans to introduce eight new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in India over the next five to six years. The company aims to reclaim its market share lost to competitors and strengthen its position in the fast-growing SUV segment.

Market analysts believe that upcoming launches and improving rural demand could further support Maruti's growth trajectory.

Ravi Singh, stock market expert, said that new product introductions and a pickup in rural consumption may lift sales, potentially driving 25–30 per cent upside by next Diwali, provided market conditions remain favourable.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, also expressed optimism about the stock, highlighting continued strength in demand and product pipeline.

Maruti Suzuki remains the largest passenger vehicle maker in India. Its parent, Suzuki Motor, currently holds a 58.28 per cent stake in the company.