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Bank stock to buy for 13% upside in 30 days; what JM's Prophet model says

Bank stock to buy for 13% upside in 30 days; what JM's Prophet model says

AXISBANK1,233.60(0.51%)

JM Financial said the trend component is positive with the stock's trailing 30-day downward price move of 7.23 per cent in the wake of profit booking following Q1FY27 results.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:26 AM IST
Bank stock to buy for 13% upside in 30 days; what JM's Prophet model saysStock to buy: JM Financial sees an expected magnitude of 12.82 per cent move over the next 30 trading days, from Rs 1,373 to Rs 1,605 with an intra-period forecast range of Rs 1,322–1,423.

JM Financial Research’s Prophet model has projected an upward drift for Axis Bank Ltd over the next 30 trading days with the forecast price rising from Rs 1,373 to Rs 1,605, implying a potential gain of 12.82 per cent.

JM Financial said the trend component is positive with the stock's trailing 30-day downward price move of 7.23 per cent in the wake of profit booking following Q1FY27 results, though the 90 per cent uncertainty band (credible interval) at Rs 1,322–1,423 is wide enough to accommodate a flat-to-modestly-negative outcome.

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"On balance, the model output is best characterised as a bullish directional call," it said.

JM Financial sees an expected magnitude of 12.82 per cent move over the next 30 trading days, from Rs 1,373 to Rs 1,605 with an intra-period forecast range of Rs 1,322–1,423.

"Degree of uncertainty: Rs 100 spread (90% interval, INR 1,322–1,423), equal to roughly 8 per cent of the latest close; a wide band implying a high model confidence on a 30-day horizon," JM Financial said.
The brokerage however, noted that statistical extrapolation supports a positive drift, but the width of the uncertainty band implies this forecast should supplement, not substitute, fundamental and event-driven analysis.

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Besides, it noted that its forecast is derived purely from historical price patterns. "It does not incorporate fundamentals, valuation, macro data, or order-flow information. Structural breaks such as corporate actions, earnings surprises, regulatory or macro shocks are not anticipated by the model and can invalidate the projected path. Monitor the overall market to ensure that a market-wide selling does not negate the potential setup," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 10:26 AM IST
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