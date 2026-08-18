Bank stock to buy for 13% upside in 30 days; what JM's Prophet model says

"On balance, the model output is best characterised as a bullish directional call," it said.

JM Financial sees an expected magnitude of 12.82 per cent move over the next 30 trading days, from Rs 1,373 to Rs 1,605 with an intra-period forecast range of Rs 1,322–1,423.

"Degree of uncertainty: Rs 100 spread (90% interval, INR 1,322–1,423), equal to roughly 8 per cent of the latest close; a wide band implying a high model confidence on a 30-day horizon," JM Financial said.

The brokerage however, noted that statistical extrapolation supports a positive drift, but the width of the uncertainty band implies this forecast should supplement, not substitute, fundamental and event-driven analysis.

Advertisement

Besides, it noted that its forecast is derived purely from historical price patterns. "It does not incorporate fundamentals, valuation, macro data, or order-flow information. Structural breaks such as corporate actions, earnings surprises, regulatory or macro shocks are not anticipated by the model and can invalidate the projected path. Monitor the overall market to ensure that a market-wide selling does not negate the potential setup," it said.

