BDL, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Central Bank among stocks in focus on Feb 1; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wrapped up the last full week of 2026 on a positive note, rising nearly 1% each ahead of the Union Budget 2026. Sentiment was supported by positive domestic cues and optimism around the India–EU free trade agreement (FTA).

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus on February 1 and next week:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Results next week: Bharti Airtel, Suzlon Energy, Adani Enterprises, State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hyundai Motor India, Varun Beverages (VBL), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and others will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), ITC, Dr Lal Path Labs, Cochin Shipyard, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC and GAIL (India) are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharmaceutical major, Sun Pharma, on Saturday reported a 16% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to Rs 3,369 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 2,903 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics (BDL): The company reported a sharp 50% year-on-year drop in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with earnings falling to Rs 73 crore from Rs 147 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to its third-quarter results announced on Saturday.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender on Saturday posted a 48% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter of FY26, up from Rs 339 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Bajaj Auto: The auto major reported a 19% year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 2,503 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from Rs 2,109 crore a year earlier, as per an exchange filing released on Saturday.

Advertisement

NTPC: The company reported an 8% rise in net profit of Rs 5,489 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to the net profit of Rs 5,063 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The steel giant reported a net profit of Rs 374 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, against Rs 142 crore in the same quarter last year.

Blue Dart Express: The company posted a 15.7% year-on-year drop in net profit for the December quarter of FY26, with earnings slipping to Rs 68.3 crore from Rs 81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bank of Baroda (BoB): The private lender reported net profit increased 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,055 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 4,837 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company has informed the exchanges on Saturday that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import and distribute Durvalumab, marketed as Imfinzi.

HBL Engineering: It has secured an order worth Rs 575 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the supply, testing, and commissioning of onboard KAVACH equipment (Ver. 4.0).

Advertisement

Central Bank of India: The public sector lender has entered into a strategic distributorship agreement with HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd to offer mutual fund products to its customer base.

