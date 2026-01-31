Sun Pharma Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 3,369 crore; declares Rs 11 dividend

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported its numbers for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Saturday, posting double-digit growth across its top and bottom lines.

The pharma major saw its consolidated net profit climb 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,369 crore, up from Rs 2,903 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to company's exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 13.5 per cent to Rs 15,520 crore compared to Rs 13,675 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA surged 23.4 per cent to Rs 4,948 crore, against Rs 4,009 crore in the same quarter last year. Consequently, EBITDA margins expanded significantly to 31.9 per cent from 29.3 per cent YoY, reflecting better operational leverage.

The Sun Pharma board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed February 05, 2026, as the record date to determine the entitlement of shareholders for this payout, which is scheduled to be paid on or before February 16, 2026.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of the company, said, "Our results this quarter demonstrate well-rounded growth across all businesses, prominently led by our Branded businesses in India, Emerging Markets and Global Innovative Medicines."

Ganorkar added, "Our innovative product offering has expanded further with the launch of Unloxcyt in the US and the introduction of Ilumya in India. Together, these new initiatives bring differentiated therapies and meaningful innovation closer to the patients."

The India formulations business clocked sales of Rs 4,998.6 crore, registering a growth of 16.2 per cent. The domestic market now accounts for approximately 32.3 per cent of the company's total consolidated sales.

In the US, the largest pharma market, formulation sales remained resilient, marginally growing by 0.6 per cent to $477 million. The company noted that the growth in its Innovative Medicines portfolio successfully offset the decline in its generics business there.