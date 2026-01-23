BEL announces fresh order win worth Rs 610 crore but stock slips

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) were trading in the red in the afternoon session today even as the aerospace and defence firm announced fresh order win worth Rs 610 crore. BEL shares slipped 1.10% to Rs 413 against the previous close of Rs 417.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.99 lakh crore. Total 7.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 30.41 crore. Later, the stock ended 1.84% lower at Rs 409.90.

BEL stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.610 Crore since the last disclosure on 8th Jan 2026. Major orders received include communication equipment, medical electronics, thermal imagers,jammers,spares, services etc," said BEL.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.