Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BEL announces fresh order win worth Rs 610 crore but stock slips

BEL announces fresh order win worth Rs 610 crore but stock slips

BEL shares slipped 1.10% to Rs 413 against the previous close of Rs 417.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.99 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 23, 2026 4:24 PM IST
BEL announces fresh order win worth Rs 610 crore but stock slips BEL share price today

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) were trading in the red in the afternoon session today even as the aerospace and defence firm announced fresh order win worth Rs 610 crore. BEL shares slipped 1.10% to Rs 413 against the previous close of Rs 417.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.99 lakh crore. Total 7.33 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 30.41 crore. Later, the stock ended 1.84% lower at Rs 409.90. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

FULL COVERAGE:  Union Budget 2026

BEL stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.610 Crore since the last disclosure on 8th Jan 2026. Major orders received include communication equipment, medical electronics, thermal imagers,jammers,spares, services etc," said BEL. 

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today