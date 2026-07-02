BEL, HFCL, Vedanta Iron: Should you buy, hold or sell these 3 stocks

Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities BELieves defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a 'buy on dips' stock. In an exclusive interview to BTTV, he said investors with low risk-appetite can sell HFCL Ltd shares on rallies. Momentum trading is at play in the case of Vedanta Iron & Steel, the market analyst said adding that he would wait for a couple of quarters before taking a call on the Vedanta group stock.

Advertisement

BEL shares: Buy on dips

On a query by a viewer by the name Raghu, which holds the stock at Rs 443 and wondering why the stock is rangebound, Bathini said the investor should take into account that the BEL stock had moved up quite a bit in the last three years.

"The stock has multiplied and the market cap of the stock is above Rs 3 lakh crore now. So to double from here, BEL needs to add another Rs 3 lakh crore to market cap. This is a largecap stock and the investor has entered at a peak. So that is the reason the stock is taking some kind of a consolidation. From here onwards, the stock can deliver," Bathini said.

Advertisement

He believes BEL is decent company with strong order book, noting that BEL's defence order book is over Rs 1 lakh crore. He said BEL can be a consistent compounder from these levels as well, advising investors to 'Buy' the BEL stock at dips.

HFCL shares: Sell on rallies

On a query from a viewer Sai from Hyderabad, who holds HFCL shares at Rs 185 and wondering whether he should sell the stock after the recent rise, Bathini said stocks like HFCL are high-beta in nature.

"If you see the long-term trend of these stocks, they made higher tops and from there onwards they witnessed consolidations. But right now the company commentary has been good. There is a positive sentiment on the stock and momentum is in favour of, uh, these companies," Bathini said.

Advertisement

He advised traders to have a trailing stop loss somewhere around Rs 180 on the stock. He said the stock is chasing the momentum.

"As far as the current valuations are concerned, they are fully priced in. But the momentum has been riding the rally. So, he can hold on to the stock and if he has high-risk appetite. If he does not have the high-risk appetite, sell on rallies," Bathini said.

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd: Momentum chasing

On a query from a viewer by the name Jayshree from Coimbatore on Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd, Bathini said Vedanta group stocks are witnessing strong momentum and speculation and that too much money is chasing the counters.

Bathini said he would wait for a couple of quarters to gauge how things are going.

"On a longer-term perspective, uh, these companies will deliver well as far as their performance is concerned. But the quarterly earnings are extremely crucial to make any kind of a serious investments in these companies, I'll wait for a couple of quarters' earnings post-listing," he said. For now, a momentum trade-off is going on Vedanta counters following the de-merger, Bathini said.