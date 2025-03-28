scorecardresearch
BEL shares in focus today on fresh order win 

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in news today after the state-run defence firm said it has received additional orders worth Rs 1,385 crore since its last disclosure on March 12, 2025. The stock rose 0.35% to Rs 300.70 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 231% in two years and 343% in three years. 

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,385 Crore since the last disclosure on 12th March, 2025," according to a stock exchange filing.

These orders comprise radar spares, radar upgradation, electronic voting machines, simulators, advanced land navigation systems, stabilisers for tanks, fire control systems for ship-based decoys, and communication equipment, among others.

With the latest order win, BEL's total order inflow for the current financial year has reached Rs 18,415 crore

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 67.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 28, 2025, 9:17 AM IST
