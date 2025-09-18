BEL shares soar 44% in six months; here's what analysts say

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) slipped 0.59 per cent to Rs 409.85 on Thursday, halting a two-day upward movement. However, the stock has still delivered a strong 43.71 per cent gain over the past six months.

The defence PSU recently informed exchanges that it has bagged additional orders worth Rs 712 crore. The major contracts include IT infrastructure and cyber security solutions, ESM systems, blockchain solution platforms, communication equipment, spares and services.

Advertisement

Related Articles

From a technical standpoint, BEL is showing strong bullish momentum with scope to rise towards Rs 430–450. However, an analyst cautions that the stock looks overbought and a close below Rs 405 could trigger a downside towards Rs 373.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "BEL has rebounded in line with its earlier uptrend. The stock is trading comfortably above all major exponential moving averages (EMAs), reaffirming its bullish structure. RSI is also trending higher, supporting the positive price action. Investors can accumulate the stock as long as it holds above the recent low of Rs 360, with an upside target of Rs 430–450."

Meanwhile, Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran noted, "BEL remains bullish but appears overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance at Rs 419. Profit booking is advisable as a close below the Rs 405 support level could trigger a decline towards Rs 373 in the near term."

Advertisement

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 67.86. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 54.61 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.21. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 7.50 with a return on equity (RoE) of 31.50. According to Trendlyne data, BEL has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 51.14 per cent stake in the state-run defence player.