Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
PC Jeweller shares zoom 15% in afternoon trade; what analysts are saying

PC Jeweller shares zoom 15% in afternoon trade; what analysts are saying

On the earnings front, the Delhi-based jeweller posted a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with Rs 156.06 crore in the same period last year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2025 2:20 PM IST
PC Jeweller shares zoom 15% in afternoon trade; what analysts are sayingPC Jeweller: As per BSE data (July 25, 2025), promoters' holding stood at 39.38 per cent, marking a 0.7 per cent decline from the June 2025 quarter.

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd rallied in Wednesday's afternoon trade, climbing 14.78 per cent to hit a high of Rs 15.38. The stock was last seen up 11.04 per cent at Rs 14.88, though it remains nearly flat on a one-year basis, down 1.72 per cent.

On the earnings front, the Delhi-based jeweller posted a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with Rs 156.06 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged to Rs 807.88 crore, sharply higher than Rs 439.78 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meanwhile, PC Jeweller announced the opening of a new franchise showroom in Delhi's Kapil Vihar, Pitampura, expanding its retail footprint.

A few analysts see PC Jeweller turning bullish with support around Rs 13–14 and resistance in the Rs 15–16.70 range. A breakout above Rs 15 may open further upside.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "PC Jeweller has witnessed a sharp rise in price and volumes, indicating a shift towards a bullish trend. On the downside, the Rs 13–13.50 zone may act as support, while resistance is expected around Rs 16–16.70 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, observed, "Support lies at Rs 14, with resistance at Rs 15. A breakout above Rs 15 could extend the rally towards Rs 16. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 14–16 range in the short term."

Advertisement

As per BSE data (July 25, 2025), promoters’ holding stood at 39.38 per cent, marking a 0.7 per cent decline from the June 2025 quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 17, 2025 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today