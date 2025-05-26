BEML shares soared 18% today; check revised price targets & more

BEML Ltd (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd) shares continued to rise for the second consecutive session on Monday, surging 17.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,380.25. At this price, the stock has climbed 20.69 per cent in just two trading days after positive quarterly results.

The state-run firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 288 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a nearly 12 per cent rise from Rs 256.8 crore seen in the same period last year. During the quarter under review, its revenue from operations climbed more than 9 per cent to Rs 1,652.53 crore from Rs 1,513.65 crore for Q4 FY24.

Some analysts anticipate a continued upward trend, projecting potential price targets between Rs 4,500 and Rs 4,600. However, another analyst has recommended booking profits at current levels, noting that while the stock remains bullish, it appears overbought on the technical charts.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking, suggested that Rs 4,600 will be the next target price for the stock along with a stop loss placed at Rs 4,000 level.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), said, "Support will be at Rs 4,000 and a decisive move above Rs 4,250 level will trigger a further upside of Rs 4,500. The expected trading range will be between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,500 for the short term."

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran underscored that BEML looked bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 4,548. "Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below support of Rs 3,742 could lead to a downward target of Rs 2,935 in the near term," he added.

BEML is a multi-technology firm under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in core sectors such as defence, rail, power, mining and construction. As of March 2025, the government held a 54.03 per cent stake in the PSU.