Bharat Electronics: BEL shares rise on Rs 712 crore order win; stock leads Sensex gainers

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) shares rose 2 per cent in Wednesday’s trade after the defence PSU bagged fresh orders worth Rs 712 crore.

In a stock exchange filing dated September 16, BEL said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 712 Crore since the last disclosure on 1st September 2025.”

The company said that the major orders include IT infrastructure and cyber security solutions, Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems, a blockchain solution platform, communication equipment, spares, and services.

On Wednesday, shares of BEL jumped as much as 1.7 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 409.65 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 402.80. At 9:28 am, the stock was trading 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 408.65, taking the company’s market capitalisation to Rs 2.9 lakh crore. Over the past six months, the scrip has rallied 43 per cent. It is the top gainer today on the Sensex.

This latest order comes just two weeks after the company’s earlier disclosure of new contracts on September 1, further underscoring its strong order book momentum.

At current levels, the stock commands a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 54.53 and has a return on equity (ROE) of 31.50 per cent.

On a technical front, the counter shows strong momentum but is trading in overbought territory. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 66, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) was at 79.9. The scrip also reflects very high volatility with a one-year beta of 1.2. On the moving averages front, the stock is trading well above its 50-day SMA of Rs 388.9 and 200-day SMA of Rs 333.2.