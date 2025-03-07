Bharat Electronics, RVNL, Kalpataru Projects, RITES shares in focus on order wins

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and RITES Ltd are among stocks that are in focus today, March 7, on order wins. The companies informed stock exchanges about the order wins post market hours of Thursday, and their stocks are likely to react to the news developments today.

Related Articles

In the case of Kalpataru Projects, the company along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore. They included a transmission & distribution (T&D) business order in overseas market and building projects in India. With these new orders, the EPC company'smintake till date in FY25 has reached

around Rs 22,500 Crores, providing us with a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters.

"The order inflows in the T&D business has strengthened our T&D order book and improved our presence in key overseas markets. The T&D business continues to remain robust with strong tendering activity globally on back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of grid infrastructure," MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said.

Defence major BEL said it received additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since the last disclosure February 20. The Navratna PSU received major orders include airborne electronic warfare products, advanced composite

communication system for submarine, doppler weather radar, train communication system, radar upgradation, spares, services etc. With these, the total accumulated orders received by BEL during the current financial year stand at Rs 13,724 crore.

In the case of RVNL, the railway company received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from South Western Railway for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for design, supply, erection, testing, commissioning of 2X25 KV OHE & PSI system (TSSs & SPs & SSPs) including electrical general services, engineering & telecommunication works. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 156.35 crore.

RITES also received LOA for carrying out final location survey involving preparation of DPR, Final Alignment Design, Traffic Survey Report, ROR calculations, Detailed Estimate and Preparation of EPC documents for High Speed Elevated Rail Corridor between Hyderabad- Benguluru and Hyderabad-Chennai using

Modern Survey Techniques including Airborne or Terrestrial LIDAR" from South Central Railway. RITES said a formal agreement would be executed in due course. The contract size is Rs 27.96 crore excluding GST.