Apollo Micro Systems: Multibagger stock up 3% on Rs 100 crore MoD order win; check details

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems climbed as much as 2.7 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 270 on the BSE in Friday’s trade. The uptick comes on the back of a significant work order announcement, cheering investors who have already seen multibagger returns from the defence-linked stock in 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The defence player informed the exchanges that it has secured orders worth Rs 100.24 crore. The order, received from a private company, involves the supply of unmanned aerial systems which are deliverable to the Ministry of Defence. According to the regulatory filing, the company is mandated to execute these orders within a tight timeline of four months.

On the market front, the stock opened higher against its previous close of Rs 262.80. Apollo Micro Systems has emerged as a wealth creator for Dalal Street investors this year, delivering multibagger returns with gains exceeding 120 per cent year-to-date in 2025.

Technically, the counter portrays a mix of consolidation and long-term strength. Data from Trendlyne indicates that the Apollo Micro Systems stock is currently trading above its long-term trend line, with the price comfortably perched above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of Rs 212. However, it faces some resistance in the short term, trading below its 50-day SMA of Rs 268.1.

Advertisement

Momentum indicators suggest the stock is neither in the overbought nor oversold territory, leaving room for price action on either side. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 54.8, while the money flow index (MFI) is at 56.6, placing both metrics firmly in the mid-range.