Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Privi Speciality Chemical: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices extended gains on Monday and posted a mild rise during the Muhurat trading session on the back of positive global and domestic cues. However, fag-end profit booking during trimmed the gains. BSE Sensex added 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 84,426.34, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Privi Speciality Chemicals and Bharti Airtel are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Axis Capital has to say about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,070-2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,935

Bharti Airtel has staged a decisive breakout above its Descending Triangle pattern at Rs 1,954 on the weekly chart, signalling the end of consolidation and the continuation of the medium-term uptrend. The stock found support at the 38 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the Rs 1,511–2,039 rally, placed at Rs 1,843, forming a strong medium-term support base and rebounding sharply from this zone. Momentum indicators validate the bullish outlook, as the weekly RSI has broken above its downward sloping trendline pattern, acting as a leading signal and confirming renewed momentum. Additionally, the RSI has crossed above its signal line, reinforcing the buy signal and strengthening the positive setup. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 2,070-2,150 levels.



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,579-1,635 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,395

Adani Ports has registered a decisive breakout above the medium-term downward sloping trendline at Rs 1,450 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling a shift in momentum. The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, reflecting robust underlying strength and a favourable trend structure. It closed above the weekly upper Bollinger band, generating a buy signal. Momentum indicators further reinforce the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI holding above its horizontal resistance at 58.5 and staying firmly above its reference line, adding conviction to the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 1,579-1,635 levels.



Privi Speciality Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,995-3,120 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,469

Privi Speciality Chemicals has been in a strong uptrend since March 2025. However, since mid-May 2025, the price has entered a consolidation phase between Rs 2,587 and Rs 2,185, indicating a healthy pause following a sharp rally. On the weekly chart, the stock has registered a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone, accompanied by a strong bullish candle, indicating a continuation of the medium-term uptrend. Volume activity declined during the consolidation, but witnessed a notable surge at the time of breakout, signalling strong market participation and validating the breakout. Momentum indicators also support this view, with the weekly RSI giving a bullish crossover above its reference line, thereby generating a fresh buy signal. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 2,995-3,120 levels.