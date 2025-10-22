Mukul Agrawal on a shopping spree in Q2FY26; adds 10 fresh stocks, raises stakes in 5 more

Ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has been on a shopping spree in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2025 as the seasoned Dalal Street veteran has added at least ten new stocks in his portfolio. His name appeared in the key shareholder's list of these 10 companies for the first time. He also increased stakes in five other companies during the quarter.

According to the latest data from trendlyne, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal publicly holds 71 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 7,542.2 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed. His latest stock picks pattern suggests that Agrawal is gung-ho on select SME themes lately.

Agrawal owned 13,38,400 equity shares, or 7.56 per cent stake, in Osel Devices as of September 30, 2025. The manufacturer of LED light and hearing aids was listed in September 2025 at an issue price of Rs 160 apiece. The stock is currently valued at Rs 605 apiece, surging 280 per cent from its IPO price. His stake in the company is currently valued at Rs 80.97 crore.

His name was also seen in the key shareholders list of recently listed Zelio E-mobility. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 4.24 lakh equity shares, or 2 per cent stake in the EV manufacturer, which was listed in October 2025. The stock has zoomed 86 per cent from its issue price of Rs 136 and Agrawal's stake is valued at Rs 10.68 crore as of latest.

Mukul Agrawal also owned 10,55,000 equity shares, or 5.3 per cent stake, in Unified Data-Tech Solutions and 600,000 equity shares, or 2.88 per cent stake in Solarium Green Energy as of Q2FY26. His stake in these companies is valued at Rs 45.3 crore and Rs 19.8 crore, respectively. Both the companies made their stock market debut in 2025 itself.

His name was also seen in the shareholders list of Vikran Engineering, which made its Dalal Street debut in September 2023. He owned 30,00,000 equity shares or 1.16 per cent stake in the company, which issued its shares for Rs 97 apiece. The stock is marginally up at Rs 99 apiece, valuing his stake at Rs 29.75 crore.

He picked up fresh stakes in Laxmi Finance as he owned 20,00,000 equity shares, or 3.83 per cent stake, as of the reported period. Listed in July 2025, Laxmi Finance shares have gained nearly 33 per cent from its IPO price and his stake is valued at Rs 30.2 crore. Interestingly, Mukul Agrawal added four recently listed SME stocks and two mainboard counters during the period.

He freshly added 5,00,000 equity shares (1.23 per cent) of IFB Industries, 2,35,000 equity shares (1.34 per cent) of Kilitch Drugs, 3,40,000 equity shares (2 per cent) of NR Agarwal Industries and 6,00,000 shares (1.48 per cent) of Protean eGov Technologies during Q2. His stakes in these companies are valued at Rs 92.4 crore, Rs 8.8 crore, Rs 16 crore and Rs 52.1 crore, respectively.

Among the stake hikes, Agarwal gradually picked up 7,37,500 equity shares of ASM Technologies during July-September 2025 period to own 15,00,000 equity shares, or 10.68 per cent, stake in the high-tech solutions player, which is valued at Rs 548.7 crore as of the reported quarter.

He also picked up 2,00,000 equity shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma and 1,00,000 equity shares of Monolithisch. He owned 5,00,000 equity shares, or 2.14 per cent stake in the former one valued at Rs 70.4 crore, while his holding in the latter one stood at 6,00,000 equity shares, or 3 per cent, valued at Rs 27.6 crore.

Among the stake hikes, Agarwal increased stake in Zoto Healthcare as he added 1,50,000 equity shares of the company to own 25,16,989 equity shares, or 8.22 per cent stake, worth Rs 404 crore. He also bought additional 1,00,000 equity shares of WPIL in Q2 to hold 15,00,000 equity shares, or 1.54 per cent stake, worth Rs 67.5 crore as of the given date.