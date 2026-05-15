Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Energy, AEL shares fall up to 5% after this news

Shares of a few Adani group companies namely Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd fell up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade, even as Adani Energy said Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani has consented to the entry of a final judgment in a civil case in the US, without admitting or denying the allegations made in the civil complaint. A consent has also been made for the payment of a civil penalty of $6 million and $12 million, respectively, by Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

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Adani stocks declined after a sharp rally in the group shares over the past one month. On Friday, as the session progressed, many of these falling Adani stocks recovered. Adani Green Energy Ltd declined 2.28 per cent to Rs 1,382, but later recovered to Rs 1,409.10 (down 0.4 per cent). This scrip was up 3.53 per cent on Thursday and 4.49 per cent on Wednesday, and a total 26 per cent in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd declined 4.72 per cent to Rs 213.95. Adani Power shares are up 18.46 per cent in the past one month. AEL was trading 1.05 per cent lower at Rs 2,684.50 after rising 25.19 per cent in the past one month. Reports suggested GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 58.92 lakh shares of Adani Enterprises at a price of Rs 2,435.6 apiece on Thursday. SBI Mutual Fund was the buyer.

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Adani Energy Solutions Ltd fell 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,301. Adani group's cement stocks ACC and Ambuja Cements were mixed, while Adani Ports was trading 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 1,799.40.

Earlier today, Adani Green said it is not a party to the US proceeding, and no charges have been brought against it. The Adani group firm said the final judgment of the US Eastern District NY Court is awaited. The Adani group stock is trading around the same level that it was quoting at in November 2024.

Adani Green was referring to a civil complaint number 24-CV-08080, which was filed before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by the US SEC against Mr. Gautam

S. Adani and Mr. Sagar R. Adani. The Adani group company has since updated on the matter via intimations and clarifications dated November 21, 2024, November 27, 2024, January 23, 2026, January 24, 2026, January 31, 2026, April 8, 2026 and April 18, 2026.

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Gautam Adani promotes Adani Green Energy. As of March 31, promoters held 1,02,83,96,636 shares or 62.43 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy.

In a November 2024 filing to stock exchanges, Adani Green Energy said the US DOJ and the US SEC had issued a criminal indictment and filed a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The filing also stated that the US DOJ had named another director, Vneet Jaain, in the criminal indictment.