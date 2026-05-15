Hindustan Copper Ltd is set to announce its fourth-quarter results today, Friday, May 15, 2026. Shares of Hindustan Copper took a breather in Friday’s trade, declining 4.77% to Rs 577.60 apiece in early trade on BSE. Despite this day’s dip, the stock has been a massive wealth creator, rewarding its investors with multibagger returns of about 155% over a one-year period

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Hind Copper Q4 results, dividend date and time

While the mining major has not disclosed the exact timing of the earnings release following its board meeting, investors might have to wait a bit, considering the company’s Q3 results were announced during late market hours.

According to a prior stock exchange filing, the board is meeting to consider the approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. Investors are also anticipating a payout, as the board's agenda includes a “recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders for payment of final dividend for Financial Year 2025-26".

Dividend history

It recently distributed an interim dividend of Re 1 on February 13, 2026. Before that, it rewarded shareholders with a final dividend of Rs 1.46 on September 18, 2025, and Rs 0.92 each in September 2024 and September 2023.

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Fundraising plans

Beyond earnings and dividends, the regulatory filing noted that the board will consider a "recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds by issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement method to the extent of 9,69,76,680 equity shares".

Additionally, the directors will make a proposal to offer and allot secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on a private placement basis for up to Rs 500 crore.

Meanwhile, during FY 2025-26, the company achieved a metal-in-concentrate (MIC) production of 27,421 tonnes, marking a 9% jump from the previous fiscal and hitting its highest level in seven years.

Ore production also swelled by 6% year-on-year to reach 3.67 million tonnes. Adding to the strong momentum, the company clocked sales of 27,367 tonnes of Copper MIC.

