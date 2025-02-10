BHEL, Va Tech Wabag, BEL shares in focus today on order wins

A couple of stocks Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Va Tech Wabag Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus today on a slew of order wins. As per exchange filings, BHEL won an Rs 8,000 crore order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company and received a letter of intent for another order. A Va Tech Wabag's consortium secured Rs 3,251 crore worth orders in Saudi Arabia. Defence PSU BEL received an order worth Rs 610 crore from Indian Navy, in addition to orders for various defence systems worth Rs 352 crore.

Related Articles

In the case of BEL, the Navratna defence PSU signed a contract valued at Rs 610 crore for supply of Electro Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) for Indian Navy. This fully indigenously developed system will be installed and integrated on board Indian Naval Platforms. The system is capable of panoramic search, tracking all types of targets during day/night and engages the tracked targets with the medium range and short range gun mounts. In addition to this, BEL announced securing other orders valued at Rs 352 crore, which comprises anti drone system, fuzes, integrated fire detection and suppression system, vessel communication system, spares, services etc. BEL's accumulated order book now stands at Rs 11,855 crore in the current financial year.

In the case of BHEL, the PSU on Sunday said it has received Letter of Intent from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission, by the Consortium of BHEL and Hitachi Energy India (HEIL) to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh). Besides, the PSU on Saturday said it won an order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company worth Rs 8,000 crore for package of Koradi Thermal Power Station (2x660 MW Units in Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

A consortium including Va Tech Wabag, meanwhile, secured order worth $371 million (Rs 3,251 crore) for Al Haer Independent Sewage Treatment Plant located in the city of Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ISTP will be developed by a consortium of Miahona Company (lead).