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Block deal today: Groww shareholders to sell $200 million worth shares at 3% discount

Block deal today: Groww shareholders to sell $200 million worth shares at 3% discount

GROWW197.59(1.32%)

Groww is consensus Buy, with eight 'Buy' calls and one 'Hold' recommendation. The 12-month target price for the Groww stock at Rs 241.67 implies 22.3 per cent potential upside on the stock.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 8:16 AM IST
Block deal today: Groww shareholders to sell $200 million worth shares at 3% discountJefferies earlier this month suggested 'Buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 240. Kotak Institutional Equities last month suggested a target of Rs 245 on the stock.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) are in focus on Wednesday as 10.02 crore company shares are likely to trade in a block deal at Rs 191.45 per share, according to the term sheet. The floor price is at 3.08 per cent discount to Groww's previous closing price of Rs 197.55 apiece.

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Among the sellers are Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 and Sequoia Capital Global Fund III - US/India Annex Fund. At the offer price, the selling shareholders are seeking about $200 million, Bloomberg reported.

As per reports, the base offer size is up to 1.6 per cent of the company’s existing total shares outstanding (TSO). The shares will be subject to a 30-day lock-up on further sale.

Groww block deals

To recall, Groww saw 7.78 crore shares changing hands in two block trades worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore in August, accounting for about 1.2 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity, according to Bloomberg data. Around 7.52 crore Groww shares changed hands at Rs 193.45 apiece for Rs 1,450 crore. Besides, 26.10 lakh Groww shares changed hands at Rs 193.10 apiece for Rs 50.32 crore.

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Groww target prices

Groww is consensus Buy, with eight 'Buy' calls and one 'Hold' recommendation. The 12-month target price for the Groww stock at Rs 241.67 implies 22.3 per cent potential upside on the stock. Jefferies earlier this month suggested 'Buy' on the stock with a target of Rs 240. Kotak Institutional Equities last month suggested a target of Rs 245 on the stock.

Citi has a target of Rs 255 on the stock. Avendus Spark's target stands at Rs 240. UBS in July suggested a target of Rs 210 on the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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