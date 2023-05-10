Blue Star, L&T, Raymond, Apollo Tyres among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity market settled flat on Tuesday . Benchmark indices gave up early gains amid market volatility. Sensex ended almost flat as it shed 2.92 points to close at 61,761.33. On the other hand, NSE's Nifty50 added 1.55 points to settle at 18,265.95. Broader markets ended mixed as the BSE midcap index settled marginally up, while the BSE smallcap index settled in red. Fear guage India VIX rose slightly to 12.68-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Larsen & Toubro

The company will release its March quarter earnings today.

Raymond

Raymond reported a 25.84% fall in net profit to Rs 196.48 crore in Q4 of the last fiscal against Rs 264.97 crore in the March 2022 quarter. The firm logged a 9.8% rise in sales to Rs 2150.18 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 1958.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

Dr Reddy’s Labs

The company will announce its earnings for the March quarter today.

Apollo Tyres

The company reported a near 4-fold year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 427.4 crore.

Nazara Technologies

The company logged a 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 2.6 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 65.2% YoY to Rs 289 crore.

Earnings today

Bosch, Escorts Kubota, Gujarat Gas will announce their earnings for the March quarter and fiscal today.

Dalmia Cement Bharat

The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government to invest close to Rs 4,600 crore in the state which will support the creation of 2,500 jobs.

Blue Star

The firm is targeting to achieve a market share of 15 per cent by FY2025 in room air conditioners segment, according to company's Managing Director B Thiagarajan. The air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration major is also targeting to sell one million units this year as against over 8 lakh last year.

NLC India

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of debentures in the ongoing financial year. The company's board has also approved a proposal for incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company to take over the existing renewable assets.

Also read: Laurus Labs, Coforge shares to turn ex-dividend; L&T, Gujarat Gas Q4 results today