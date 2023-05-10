Laurus Labs, Coforge shares to turn ex-dividend; L&T, Gujarat Gas Q4 results today

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd and Coforge Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday while those of Welspun India will turn ex- share buyback. Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Gujarat Gas Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Bosch Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd and Relaxo Footwears Ltd are among a dozen companies which will declare their March quarter results today.

Laurus Labs dividend

Shares of Laurus Labs would turn ex-dividend today. Laurus Labs had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on May 18.

Coforge dividend

Shares of Coforge would turn ex-dividend today. Coforge had announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on May 26.

Welspun India share buyback

Shares of Welspun India will turn ex-share buyback today. This company had approved the proposal to buyback up to 1,62,50,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 120 per equity share from the existing shareholders on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process.

Larsen & Toubro Q4 results preview

In the March quarter, L&T announced EPC order inflows in the range of Rs 20,000-31,500 crore (ex-services segment) across railways, hydrocarbon, power T&D, water treatment, heavy engineering, buildings & factories segments, indicating strong order inflows for the quarter amid challenging environment globally. ICICI Securities expects strong execution pick-up YoY.

"In our view, working capital and cash flow management will be key monitorables. Consequently, we expect standalone revenue to grow 12.1 per cent to Rs 41,971.5 crore. Ebitda is expected to grow 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,369.20 crore with margins expected at 10.4 per cent owing to better execution. Adjusted PAT (ex-E&A) expected to grow 16.9 per cent to Rs 3,392.70 crore on account of operating leverage and lower finance costs," it said.

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 results preview

Phillip Capital expects Dr Reddy's Labs to report a 17 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 750.30 crore from Rs 643.60 crore in the year-ago quarter, thanks to moderating Revlimid sales and a high base. It sees revenue rising 7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,812.60 crore compared with Rs 5,437 crore YoY, thanks to decline in US sales ($275 million) led by moderation in the gRevlimid sales ($45 million) and 12 per cent growth in domestic formulations.

Margin is seen falling to 23.2 per cent from 23.9 per cent YoY. Margins may soften quite a bit QoQ with lowering gRevlimid sales but likely to remain firm YoY led by improved product mix.

Gujarat Gas Q4 results preview

Elara Securities expects Gujarat Gas to report a flat profit at Rs 454 crore YoY. It sees sales falling 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,729 crore from Rs 4,669 crore YoY. Gujarat Gas’ Ebitda is likely to remain flat as 19 per cent Ebitda/scm growth is expected to be offset by a 16 per cent YoY volume decline once industries switched to propane.