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Bombay Coated & Special Steels share make positive market debut; stock lists at 12% premium

Bombay Coated & Special Steels share make positive market debut; stock lists at 12% premium

NSE1,809.40(0.31%)

Bombay Coated & Special Steels sold its shares in the price band of Rs 78-82 apiece, applied for a minimum of 182 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 183 crore between October 29-November 02.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Bombay Coated & Special Steels share make positive market debut; stock lists at 12% premiumMumbai-based HD Fire Protect is an Indian manufacturer and supplier of fire protection equipment and systems, offering water, foam and gas-based fire suppression solutions.

Shares of Bombay Coated & Special Steels a decent stock market debut on Thursday, November 05 after the metal player was listed at Rs 92.02 on BSE Ltd, commanding a premium of 12.22 per cent over the issue price of Rs 82. Similarly, the stock was settled with a premium of 10.98 per cent over the issue price of Rs 91 on NSE Ltd.

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Listing of Bombay Coated & Special Steels has been on the expected as the company was commading a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 8-9 per share ahead of its debut; As of the listing price, investors made a profit of nearly Rs 1,600-1,800 on each lot allotted to them.

The IPO of Bombay Coated and Special Steels was open for bidding between October 29- November 02 as the company raised a total of Rs 183 crore from its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,23,24,024 equity shares. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 78-82 apeice, with a lot size of 182 equity shares.

According to the data, the IPO of Bombay Coated and Special Steels was subscribed a solid 63.89 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 8,240 crore through 13.58 lakh applications. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 37.32 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 166.44 times. Retail portion was booked 35.46 times.

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Incorporated in 2019, Mumbai-based Bombay Coated and Special Steels is a steel processing centre engaged in converting steel coils into value-added processed steel products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs). It specialises in precision slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing and embossing of steel coils.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe it for long-term. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was sole the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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