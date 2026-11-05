IndiGo, SpiceJet shares surge up to 7% as Brent crude price falls

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent) SpiceJet, rose up to 7% in early deals on Thursday amid a crash in Brent crude prices. Crude oil prices saw one of their steepest single-day declines during overnight trading, with Brent crude tumbling nearly 9% to below $95 a barrel, its lowest level in two months.
The sharp correction came after prices breached the psychologically significant $100 mark, as investors grew increasingly optimistic about the prospects of a diplomatic resolution to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Expectations that the outcome of the US midterm elections could intensify political pressure on President Donald Trump to seek a negotiated settlement further weighed on oil prices.