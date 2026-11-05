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IndiGo, SpiceJet shares surge up to 7% as Brent crude price falls

IndiGo, SpiceJet shares surge up to 7% as Brent crude price falls

Crude oil prices saw one of their steepest single-day declines during overnight trading, with Brent crude tumbling nearly 9% to below $95 a barrel, its lowest level in two months.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:35 AM IST
IndiGo, SpiceJet shares surge up to 7% as Brent crude price falls Shares of SpiceJet rose 2% to Rs 7.80 against the previous close of Rs 7.64 on BSE. IndiGo's stock too gained 7% to Rs 5485 on BSE.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent) SpiceJet, rose up to 7% in early deals on Thursday amid a crash in Brent crude prices. Crude oil prices saw one of their steepest single-day declines during overnight trading, with Brent crude tumbling nearly 9% to below $95 a barrel, its lowest level in two months.

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The sharp correction came after prices breached the psychologically significant $100 mark, as investors grew increasingly optimistic about the prospects of a diplomatic resolution to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Expectations that the outcome of the US midterm elections could intensify political pressure on President Donald Trump to seek a negotiated settlement further weighed on oil prices.

Shares of SpiceJet rose 2% to Rs 7.80 against the previous close of Rs 7.64 on BSE. IndiGo's stock too gained 7% to Rs 5485 on BSE.

The fall in crude oil prices is likely to be positive for India as the country imports over 70% of of its energy needs. Sustained moderation in energy prices could ease pressure on the country's import bill, domestic inflation and current account deficit.

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Crude oil prices are closely connected to airline stocks primarily through jet fuel expenses, which are one of the largest operating costs for airlines.

When crude price rises, airline stock prices go downwards as investors price in lower net income. Conversely, when crude oil falls, airline stocks usually rise because operating expenses shrink.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 9:28 AM IST
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