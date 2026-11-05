IndiGo, SpiceJet shares surge up to 7% as Brent crude price falls

Shares of SpiceJet rose 2% to Rs 7.80 against the previous close of Rs 7.64 on BSE. IndiGo's stock too gained 7% to Rs 5485 on BSE.

The fall in crude oil prices is likely to be positive for India as the country imports over 70% of of its energy needs. Sustained moderation in energy prices could ease pressure on the country's import bill, domestic inflation and current account deficit.

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Crude oil prices are closely connected to airline stocks primarily through jet fuel expenses, which are one of the largest operating costs for airlines.

When crude price rises, airline stock prices go downwards as investors price in lower net income. Conversely, when crude oil falls, airline stocks usually rise because operating expenses shrink.