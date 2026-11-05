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Mahindra & Mahindra stock in focus after CARE reaffirms ratings on bank facilities

Mahindra & Mahindra stock in focus after CARE reaffirms ratings on bank facilities

M&M3,010.00(1.62%)

CARE Ratings retained a Stable outlook, expecting M&M to sustain its growth momentum on the back of its market position, diversified revenue streams and focus on operational efficiencies.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:15 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra stock in focus after CARE reaffirms ratings on bank facilitiesM&M shares closed at Rs 2,952 on Wednesday, rising Rs 49.90 or 1.72% from the previous close of Rs 2,902.10.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares are in focus today after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its ratings on the company's existing bank facilities, citing its strong market position, diversified business profile and robust financial risk profile.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, November 4, the company said CARE Ratings had reaffirmed the CARE AAA; Stable rating on its long-term bank facilities and the CARE A1+ rating on its short-term bank facilities. The agency also reaffirmed the CARE AAA; Stable/CARE A1+ ratings on its long-term/short-term bank facilities.

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M&M shares closed at Rs 2,952 on Wednesday, rising Rs 49.90 or 1.72% from the previous close of Rs 2,902.10. The stock opened at Rs 2,918 and touched a high of Rs 2,952 and a low of Rs 2,900.10 during the session.

The ratings cover bank facilities worth Rs 10 crore under the long-term/short-term category, Rs 24.11 crore in long-term bank facilities and Rs 2,139.06 crore in short-term bank facilities. CARE Ratings said its assessment factors in M&M's leadership in the domestic tractor industry, the sub-3.5 tonne light commercial vehicle segment, the SUV segment by revenue market share and the electric three-wheeler segment.

The agency highlighted the company's financial strength, including a strong capital structure, healthy debt coverage metrics and sizeable cash and liquid investments. M&M's cash and liquid investments stood at Rs 39,364 crore at the end of FY26, while its overall gearing improved to 0.09 times as of March 31, 2026, from 0.11 times a year earlier. The company continued to remain net debt-free, according to the rating rationale.

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CARE Ratings retained a stable outlook, expecting M&M to sustain its growth momentum on the back of its market position, diversified revenue streams and focus on operational efficiencies. It also expects the company's strong liquidity and financial flexibility to support planned investments and capacity expansion.

However, the agency flagged risks from the cyclical nature of the automobile industry, rising competition in the utility vehicle segment and exposure to investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures. It said profitability would remain sensitive to commodity price movements and competitive pressures across the automotive and farm equipment businesses. Large debt-funded investments pushing overall gearing beyond 1.0 times and sustained deterioration in core business volumes are among the factors that could lead to negative rating action.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 9:14 AM IST
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