M&M shares closed at Rs 2,952 on Wednesday, rising Rs 49.90 or 1.72% from the previous close of Rs 2,902.10. The stock opened at Rs 2,918 and touched a high of Rs 2,952 and a low of Rs 2,900.10 during the session.

The ratings cover bank facilities worth Rs 10 crore under the long-term/short-term category, Rs 24.11 crore in long-term bank facilities and Rs 2,139.06 crore in short-term bank facilities. CARE Ratings said its assessment factors in M&M's leadership in the domestic tractor industry, the sub-3.5 tonne light commercial vehicle segment, the SUV segment by revenue market share and the electric three-wheeler segment.

The agency highlighted the company's financial strength, including a strong capital structure, healthy debt coverage metrics and sizeable cash and liquid investments. M&M's cash and liquid investments stood at Rs 39,364 crore at the end of FY26, while its overall gearing improved to 0.09 times as of March 31, 2026, from 0.11 times a year earlier. The company continued to remain net debt-free, according to the rating rationale.

Advertisement

CARE Ratings retained a stable outlook, expecting M&M to sustain its growth momentum on the back of its market position, diversified revenue streams and focus on operational efficiencies. It also expects the company's strong liquidity and financial flexibility to support planned investments and capacity expansion.

However, the agency flagged risks from the cyclical nature of the automobile industry, rising competition in the utility vehicle segment and exposure to investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures. It said profitability would remain sensitive to commodity price movements and competitive pressures across the automotive and farm equipment businesses. Large debt-funded investments pushing overall gearing beyond 1.0 times and sustained deterioration in core business volumes are among the factors that could lead to negative rating action.