Nifty, Sensex defy Asia-wide selloff, stand tall in sea of red this quarter

The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have defied an Asia-wide selloff this quarter, with most key Asian markets, including Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, plunging as the artificial intelligence (AI) trade weakens. Attractive valuations and strong September quarter earnings growth have helped Indian equities outperform their Asian peers. A reversal in foreign investor flows has provided further support, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turning net buyers in November, purchasing shares worth Rs 14,863 crore in just a few trading sessions.
Data showed South Korea's Kospi lost 20 per cent during the period, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 7.25 per cent. Taiwan's Taiex slumped 15 per cent and Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 7 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite slipped 4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained flat. Overall, the MSCI Asia Pacific index declined 7 per cent, highlighting the 14-percentage-point outperformance by Indian benchmarks, with the Nifty and Sensex gaining 6.7-7.4 per cent during the same period.