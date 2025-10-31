BPCL Q2 results: Profit surges 168% YoY to Rs 6,443 crore; declares Rs 7.5 interim dividend

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,442.53 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, marking a sharp 168 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise from Rs 2,397.23 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Sequentially, however, the oil marketing major's profit slipped 5.20 per cent from Rs 6,793.93 crore in the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26).

The company's revenue from operations in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,21,570.90 crore, up 3.1 per cent from Rs 1,17,917.43 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue declined 6.17 per cent from Rs 1,29,577.89 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

On the operational front, BPCL's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose marginally by 1.2 per cent to Rs 9,778 crore in the September 2025-26 quarter, compared with Rs 9,664 crore in the preceding quarter.

The EBITDA margin improved to 9.3 per cent from 8.6 per cent QoQ, reflecting stronger operational efficiency despite the sequential dip in revenue.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on October 31, 2025, declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (75 per cent) for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). The dividend will be paid electronically to eligible shareholders on or before November 29, 2025.

The company has fixed Friday, November 7, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.

Meanwhile, the quarterly announcements were released post-market hours. Earlier in the day, BPCL shares shed 0.24 per cent to close at Rs 356.80.

As of September 2025, the government held a 52.98 per cent stake in the public sector oil marketing company (OMC).