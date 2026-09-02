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Apple CEO John Ternus education: His college, degree and early career

Apple CEO John Ternus education: His college, degree and early career

Ternus’ path to Apple began with mechanical engineering, competitive swimming and an accessibility-focused university project, experiences that preceded his rise through the company’s hardware organisation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Apple CEO John Ternus education: His college, degree and early careerJohn Ternus studied mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania before Apple.

John Ternus’ career at Apple has been built around hardware engineering, but the foundation for that journey was laid during his years at university. 

In 1997, Ternus completed his studies at a university renowned for its research and technical curriculum before joining the technology company. His time there blended academic training, competitive sports, and a hands-on engineering project. 

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Must Read: Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion

These early experiences laid the groundwork for an engineering discipline that ultimately propelled him into Apple’s senior hardware organisation, providing early insight into the background of the company’s new CEO.

John Ternus studied mechanical engineering

Ternus earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. His education gave him a technical foundation that preceded his professional career in hardware engineering.

Must Read: How Tim Cook introduced larger iPhone screens and changed Apple’s smartphone strategy

During his time at Penn, Ternus was also a member of the men’s swimming team. His involvement in competitive swimming formed another part of his university years alongside his engineering studies.

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His senior project focused on accessibility

Ternus’ university work was not limited to classroom studies. For his senior project, he developed a mechanical feeding arm designed to be operated through head movements by people with quadriplegia.

The project brought together mechanical engineering and practical problem-solving, with the device designed around the needs of people who could not use their limbs to operate conventional equipment.

From Penn to Apple

After graduating, Ternus began his professional path at Virtual Research Systems, working as a mechanical engineer on virtual reality headset design. He joined Apple's Product Design team in 2001, starting a progression into increasingly senior hardware engineering roles.

His path from studying mechanical engineering at Penn to guiding Apple's hardware division originated in a background that integrated academic instruction, athletics and a hands-on project centred on accessibility.

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 4:00 PM IST
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