Apple CEO John Ternus education: His college, degree and early career

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These early experiences laid the groundwork for an engineering discipline that ultimately propelled him into Apple’s senior hardware organisation, providing early insight into the background of the company’s new CEO.

John Ternus studied mechanical engineering

Ternus earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. His education gave him a technical foundation that preceded his professional career in hardware engineering.

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During his time at Penn, Ternus was also a member of the men’s swimming team. His involvement in competitive swimming formed another part of his university years alongside his engineering studies.

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His senior project focused on accessibility

Ternus’ university work was not limited to classroom studies. For his senior project, he developed a mechanical feeding arm designed to be operated through head movements by people with quadriplegia.

The project brought together mechanical engineering and practical problem-solving, with the device designed around the needs of people who could not use their limbs to operate conventional equipment.

From Penn to Apple

After graduating, Ternus began his professional path at Virtual Research Systems, working as a mechanical engineer on virtual reality headset design. He joined Apple's Product Design team in 2001, starting a progression into increasingly senior hardware engineering roles.

His path from studying mechanical engineering at Penn to guiding Apple's hardware division originated in a background that integrated academic instruction, athletics and a hands-on project centred on accessibility.