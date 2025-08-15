Brightcom Group launches defence division to develop autonomous aerial solutions

Brightcom Group Ltd on Friday announced the launch of ‘Brightcom Defence’, a new division dedicated to next-generation aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software.

The division will focus on capabilities such as AI-powered UAV flight systems, real-time threat detection, coordinated drone swarm operations, aerial platform cybersecurity and high-fidelity mission simulation engines.

Leveraging its expertise in AI, machine learning and real-time data processing, Brightcom aims to collaborate with governments, global defence innovators and allied technology partners.

“Our strategic expansion into the defence sector and realignment of business divisions position us for sustainable growth in the years ahead,” said Suresh Kumar Reddy, Chairman of Brightcom Group.

On the earnings front, the company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,456 crore for the quarter, up 23.14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 210.86 crore, marking a 32.6 per cent rise from the same period last year.

Separately, Brightcom shares resumed active trading on the BSE and NSE on July 14, 2025, after a year-long suspension. Prior to this, the stock was listed in the 'Z' category or the Trade-for-Trade segment, where trading was restricted to only the first trading day of the week.

The company has previously faced delays in financial reporting, AGMs and key managerial appointments. It has also been under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi's) scanner over preferential allotment of shares and warrants. The market regulator had accused the company of concealing information, violating regulatory norms, and issued a show-cause notice last year alleging under-reporting of expenses and overstating profits between FY15 and FY20.

A few market experts have cautioned investors against fresh entries into the stock, citing its operator-driven nature.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, “The company has faced disciplinary action from Sebi, and corporate governance remains its biggest concern. It’s best for investors to steer clear of this stock for now.”

Nilesh Jain, AVP - Derivative and Technical Research at Centrum Broking, noted, “If you look at Brightcom’s charts over the last 2–3 years, there have been frequent upper and lower circuits, indicating it’s a highly liquid and operator-driven counter.”

On Thursday, Brightcom shares rose 4.05 per cent to close at Rs 15.15. Indian equity markets were closed on Friday for Independence Day. As of June 2025, promoters held an 18.38 per cent stake in the ad-tech company.