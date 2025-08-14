Jio Financial shares rallied 47% in 6 months; is there more steam left?

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) were last trading 1.03 per cent lower at Rs 327.10 in Thursday’s session. Despite this dip, the stock has surged 47.18 per cent over the past six months. JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between JFSL and global investment giant BlackRock, recently rolled out its first set of five index funds through a new fund offering (NFO).

On the earnings front, the company posted a 3.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26, at Rs 324.66 crore versus Rs 312.63 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations jumped 46.58 per cent to Rs 612.46 crore from Rs 417.82 crore a year earlier.

Net interest income (NII) registered strong growth as well, soaring 52 per cent YoY to Rs 264.06 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 161.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said Jio Financial has gained price momentum following the launch of new products and advised long-term investors to hold the stock.

From a technical standpoint, Jio Financial is trading close to its resistance at Rs 332. A breakout above this level with strong volumes could pave the way for Rs 345–Rs 358 levels, with a stop-loss at Rs 323.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, observed that the stock is hovering near its immediate resistance of Rs 332 and that a decisive close above this mark could trigger a fresh rally. He recommends buying above Rs 332 on a convincing breakout with strong volumes, with targets of Rs 345 and Rs 358, and a stop loss at Rs 323.