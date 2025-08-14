Bajaj Housing shares jump 4%; analysts flag crucial price levels

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd climbed 3.73 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 112.65. Despite today’s rise, the stock has lost 11.44 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

On the earnings front, the housing finance firm delivered a strong performance in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), with profit after tax (PAT) rising 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 583 crore from Rs 483 crore in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) jumped 33 per cent to Rs 887 crore from Rs 665 crore in the same quarter last year, while net total income grew 25 per cent to Rs 1,012 crore from Rs 810 crore in Q1 FY25.

For Bajaj Housing’s stock, analysts see strong resistance at Rs 114–124 and support at Rs 105–110. A rise above Rs 115–118 could lead to gains up to Rs 122, while a drop below Rs 110 may trigger a further drop. Overall, the view stays cautious until the stock crosses key resistance.

“Bajaj Housing has been in a consolidation phase after its listing,” said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities. “Given the company’s strong pedigree and long-term prospects, investors can hold on to the stock.”

“The stock has been volatile in the last couple of trading sessions. The overall outlook remains bearish until it surpasses the critical resistance zone of Rs 120-124,” noted Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One. “On the lower end, crucial support is placed around Rs 105 and a breakdown is likely to trigger further correction in the upcoming period. Hence, a cautious stance is prudent,” he also said.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that Bajaj Housing Finance has witnessed a rebound from its recent low of Rs 110. “However, the broader trend remains weak as long as the stock trades below Rs 114.90. Traders holding existing positions may consider holding with a stop loss at Rs 110 on a closing basis. A sustained move above Rs 115 could open the door for a move towards Rs 118 and Rs 122. On the downside, a break below Rs 110 may drag the stock towards Rs 106,” Vithlani stated.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed, “Immediate support is around Rs 110 and resistance at Rs 115. A decisive move above Rs 115 can push the stock towards Rs 118. In the short term, it is likely to trade between Rs 110 and Rs 118.”

Bajaj Housing -- a part of the Bajaj Group -- is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of June 2025, promoters held an 88.70 per cent stake in the Bajaj Group entity.