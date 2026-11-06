Britannia Q2 results: Revenue climbs to Rs 5,542 crore, profit rises 10%; stock reacts

Britannia Industries shares fell as much as 5% during Friday's trading session, touching a low of Rs 4,749.30 against the previous close of Rs 5,000.

The company highlighted broad-based growth across sales channels during the quarter. General trade growth in Q2 FY27 was 2.6 times the level recorded in FY26, while other channels continued to grow faster, at 1.8 times the pace of general trade. E-commerce contributed around 7% of the company's business.

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Britannia also reported growth across its adjacent businesses. Its adjacent bakery businesses, which include cakes, rusks, wafers and croissants, grew by more than 20% during the quarter. The dairy business, led by cheese, ghee and milk drinks, recorded double-digit growth. Its international business also rebounded to mid-teens growth across key geographies.

On the cost front, the company reported an increase in several key input costs compared with the year-ago quarter. Refined palm oil costs rose 17%, milk costs increased 16%, and industrial fuel costs were up 45%. Flour costs declined 4% during the same period.

In the first half of FY27, Britannia's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 10,506 crore, up 13.1% YoY. PAT increased 11.7% to Rs 1,312 crore.