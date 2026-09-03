The support will be provided in proportion to the companies' shareholdings. Tata Sons owns 74.9% of Air India, while Singapore Airlines holds the remaining stake.

The funding comes as Air India deals with the fallout from a turbulent year.

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The airline has faced the deadly crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian carriers, and disruption from the conflict in West Asia. The events have affected travel and pushed up fuel costs.

Air India reported an annual loss of more than Rs 22,000 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The loss was wider than expected.

Air India had been seeking at least Rs 10,000 crore in support from its owners, according to people familiar with the matter cited in an earlier report last year.

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Focus On Recovery

Tewolde Gebremariam, who is set to join Air India as chief executive officer later this month, plans to strengthen the airline’s cargo business and address aircraft maintenance problems.

The airline has spent months dealing with the consequences of the 787 Dreamliner crash. The financial strain has also drawn scrutiny from within the Tata group.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, which controls Tata Sons, has raised concerns about Air India's losses at several board meetings, Reuters reported last month.

Despite the losses, the airline continues to have the backing of its owners. Tata Sons and Temasek, which is the majority owner of Singapore Airlines, have separately said they will continue supporting Air India.

