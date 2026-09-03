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PayPal cuts 600 jobs in India as part of its cost-cutting, restructuring measures

PayPal cuts 600 jobs in India as part of its cost-cutting, restructuring measures

PayPal lays off employees across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and several divisions have been impacted amid global restructuring plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 10:28 AM IST
PayPal cuts 600 jobs in India as part of its cost-cutting, restructuring measuresPayPal escudos begins as company starts laying off employees amid cost cutting plans.

PayPal, the digital payment platform, is laying off 10% of its employees in India, more than 600 employees, as part of a broader global restructuring to streamline operations and reduce costs. According to a Moneycontrol report, employees have been impacted in three regions, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and across several teams, including technology, engineering, operations, payments, and finance, among others.

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The report also quoted a PayPal Spokesperson, who stated that “The recent staffing changes are part of our previously announced multi-year transformation to simplify our global operations, strengthen execution, and position the company for long-term growth. Decisions like these are never easy. We recognise the impact they have on our employees and are committed to supporting them through this transition.”

PayPal layoffs

Earlier this year, PayPal was reported to have cut around 20% of its employees worldwide. However, the cuts were expected to happen over several years, rather than all at once. Around 4,760 jobs were expected to be affected as the company plans to speed up the adoption of AI and lower operating costs.

In India, the company has over 6000 employees, and a 10% cut covers the majority of its employees. In addition, it is suggested that the layoffs will take place in phases globally. PayPal could first cut jobs in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, and employees across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to be impacted.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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