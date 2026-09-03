PayPal cuts 600 jobs in India as part of its cost-cutting, restructuring measures

PayPal, the digital payment platform, is laying off 10% of its employees in India, more than 600 employees, as part of a broader global restructuring to streamline operations and reduce costs. According to a Moneycontrol report, employees have been impacted in three regions, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and across several teams, including technology, engineering, operations, payments, and finance, among others.
The report also quoted a PayPal Spokesperson, who stated that “The recent staffing changes are part of our previously announced multi-year transformation to simplify our global operations, strengthen execution, and position the company for long-term growth. Decisions like these are never easy. We recognise the impact they have on our employees and are committed to supporting them through this transition.”