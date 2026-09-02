BSE holds talks to boost participation in Closing Auction System: Report 

India's oldest bourse BSE Ltd is in discussions with high-frequency trading (HFT) firms and other market participants to encourage greater participation in the newly introduced closing auction system (CAS), according to the stock exchange's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said on Wednesday that liquidity remains critical to the success of the closing auction mechanism. He noted that participation from retail investors and HFT firms has so far been limited, restricting liquidity in the system, a Bloomberg report said.