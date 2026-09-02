Ram Temple Trust to appoint first CEO today: A look at selection process, shortlisted candidates

The Trust’s meeting will begin at 2 pm at the residence of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das at Maniramdas Chhawani in Ayodhya, news agency PTI reported. Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj confirmed the schedule, saying, “The meeting will begin at 2 pm. The decision taken in the meeting will be agreed upon by all members of the Trust.”

While the appointment is expected to be finalised during the session, the Trust has not committed to an immediate public announcement of the selected candidate’s name. “The Trust will take the final decision on the appointment and announce the selected candidate in due course,” said committee secretary Sameer Panda.

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Speaking on the timeline of the appointment, Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said, “I expect it (the announcement of the name of the first CEO of the Ram Temple) should happen, but the Trust will decide whether or not to announce the name immediately.”

Selection process and shortlisted candidates

A three-member search committee constituted by the Trust comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General V.K. Chaturvedi and scientist Dr. Suresh Haware screened 5,585 applications for the CEO post and submitted a final panel of three names on Tuesday.

The identities of the shortlisted candidates have not been officially disclosed, but retired bureaucrats are among the front-runners, sources said, with the search committee recommending a panel of three candidates.

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The committee has received 5,585 applications between July 11 and 18. To manage the massive scrutiny, the panel created a 600-mark Google Form based on eligibility criteria and sent it to 3,577 applicants; 108 candidates who scored 470 marks or above were then subjected to virtual interactions over four days. From this pool, 17 were shortlisted for in-person interviews in Ayodhya, of which 16 attended, and the committee finally recommended three names to the Trust.

Administrative overhaul amid donation controversy

The move to appoint a professional CEO comes as the Trust undertakes significant administrative restructuring, including filling trustee-level positions such as general secretary and other panel members. This push for stronger governance follows recent controversies, including allegations of theft of offerings (chadhawa chori) at the temple and the resignation of some Trust members.

The CEO appointment comes after a major shake-up at the Trust, with former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigning in late June amid the offerings-theft controversy and internal dissent. Their exits, followed by the Trust accepting the resignations, paved the way for a fresh administrative push that includes the creation of the full-time CEO post.

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Final shortlist presented to key trustees

The identities of the three shortlisted candidates have not been officially disclosed, but the panel includes names from both government and private sectors, with no order of preference assigned to any of them. The search committee’s final report was presented at a meeting attended by key office-bearers, including Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, Mahant Dinendra Das, general secretary Krishna Mohan and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, setting the stage for the Trust’s final decision on Wednesday.