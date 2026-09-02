This PSU stock gains over 21% in a month; check brokerage target, technical outlook

Shares of Engineers India Ltd (EIL) were trading lower in Wednesday's session, declining 1.96 per cent to Rs 274.60 at the last check. Despite the decline, the PSU stock has gained 21.08 per cent over the past month and 35.50 per cent year-to-date (YTD).
Brokerage 360 ONE Capital maintained its 'Buy' rating on EIL and raised its target price to Rs 306 from Rs 295. The domestic broking firm said, "EIL delivered a strong quarter with significant margin expansion, as the shift towards the higher-margin Consultancy business drove EBITDA margins to 14.8 per cent, well ahead of expectations despite muted revenue execution."