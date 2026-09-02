This PSU stock gains over 21% in a month; check brokerage target, technical outlook

According to the brokerage, consultancy revenue grew 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while segment margins also expanded. It said EIL remains confident about its growth outlook and has retained its Rs 8,000 crore FY27 order inflow and 10 per cent-plus revenue growth guidance.

Consultancy is expected to account for more than 50 per cent of new orders, according to the brokerage, which also said the business could drive further margin improvement.

360 ONE Capital has increased its FY27E EPS estimates by 8.5 per cent, while keeping its FY28E estimates unchanged.

Technical view

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, said EIL remains in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms.

"It has decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance' zone of Rs 267 on a closing basis, accompanied by huge volumes indicating increased participation," Palviya added.

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"Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock," Palviya also said.

According to Palviya, EIL has an expected upside range of Rs 300-330, while the downside support zone is at Rs 270-265.

As of June 2026, the government held a 51.32 per cent stake in the state-run engineering consultancy firm.