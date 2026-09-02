Tata Sons chairman succession delayed as Sir Ratan Tata Trust seeks approval to join search panel

The restriction means the trust cannot nominate its representative to a five-member panel that will look for Natarajan Chandrasekaran's successor.

Tata Trusts, which collectively hold 66% of Tata Sons Pvt., has asked the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to allow SRTT to appoint its representative to the panel announced by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, according to the people.

They asked not to be named because they were discussing internal matters.

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The delay comes more than two weeks after Mr Chandrasekaran announced on 12 August that he would not seek another term as chairman. His current term ends in February.

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The unexpected announcement has raised questions about succession planning at India's largest business groups and exposed tensions between the outgoing chairman and Noel Tata, who heads the Trusts.

The process has also highlighted the complex ownership structure of Tata Sons, which has previously raised concerns about governance and transparency.

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A prolonged delay could put pressure on Mr Tata to reassure investors, regulators and policymakers that the group remains capable of delivering on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans for manufacturing and technology.

Representatives of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not immediately respond to requests for comment.