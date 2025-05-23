BSE tops Rs 1 lakh crore mcap as shares trade-ex bonus; NSE revises F&O lot size & more

As the shares of BSE Ltd trade ex-bonus on Friday, in 2:1 ratio, National Stock Exchange has made some revisions for the counter in F&O segment, adjusting the aforementioned corporate action. BSE has issued two shares with a face value of Rs 2 each for every one share held with a face value of Rs 2 each held as on the record date.

Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of BSE gained nearly 7 per cent to Rs 2,488 on Friday, with its total market capitalization hitting Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The stock was just 1.66 per cent shy from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 2,529.33, hit on May 20, 2025. However, the stock is still up more than 250 per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 705 hit in July 2024.

In pursuant to the bonus issue in 2:1 ration, which comes into effect from May 23, 2025, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the market lot, quantity freeze limit, option strike prices and strike scheme for the stocks. In the latest circular, it has revised the market to lot 375 and quantity freeze limit to 11,250 or 30 lots.

Freeze quantity limits represent the maximum number of units that can be bought or sold in a single order for those specific indices. Lot size, freeze limits, strike prices and strike schemes vary for F&O stocks and indexes. Strike Scheme refers to a mechanism used by NSE to determine the strike prices for stock options contracts. Strike prices are the predetermined prices at which a call or put option can be exercised.

In a separate circular, NSE informed that future and option (F&O) contracts on BSE Ltd, market wide position limit, trading member-wise position limits, FII/FPI (Category I & II) and mutual fund position limits shall be modified. Market wide position limits or number of shares for BSE have moved to 6,32,58,922 equity shares.

According to NSE, FII and MF position limit in all index options contracts on a particular underlying index are Rs 500 crore or 15 per cent of the total open interest of the market in index options, whichever is higher. This limit is applicable on open positions in all options contracts on a particular underlying index.