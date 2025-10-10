BSE, Varun Beverages, Vedanta: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with strong gains on Thursday ahead of the earnings season for India Inc kicked-off. Optimism in IT, metal and pharma stocks pushed the indices higher. BSE Sensex jumped 398.44 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 82,172.10, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 135.65 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 25,181.80 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Vedanta, BSE and Varun Beverage (VBL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,550-2,650| Stop Loss: Rs 2,150

BSE has given a decisive breakout from a declining trendline on the daily chart, indicating the start of a potential bullish reversal. The rebound from its previous swing low highlights renewed buying interest, while price action above short-term EMAs reinforces improving momentum. Rising volumes on the breakout further validate accumulation. Sustaining above the breakout zone could drive the stock higher towards its next resistance levels in the near term.



Varun Beverages | Buy | Target Price: Rs 475-495 | Stop Loss: Rs 420

Varun Beverages has rebounded sharply after taking strong support near its previous horizontal support zone around Rs 430, signalling renewed buying interest at lower levels. The bullish reversal candle on the daily chart indicates a potential short-term bottom formation. Rising volumes alongside improving price momentum further strengthen the reversal setup. Sustaining above near-term resistance could confirm the trend reversal and pave the way for continued upside in the sessions ahead.



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 515-530 | Stop Loss: Rs 460

Vedanta has confirmed a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders formation on the daily chart, signalling a bullish continuation of its primary uptrend. The breakout above 475 is backed by expanding volumes, underscoring strong accumulation. Price action now remains comfortably above key short- and medium-term moving averages, reflecting improving momentum. With RSI trending higher and structure turning positive, Vedanta appears poised for further upside, provided it sustains above the breakout zone.