Travel gear firm stock up 32% in September; Ashish Kacholia maintains stake

Brand Concepts Ltd has emerged as a multi-bagger, rallying from Rs 61.45 to Rs 361.85 over five years, a return of about 488 per cent.

On Thursday, the stock was trading 0.79 per cent higher at Rs 361.85, extending a three-session winning run. The stock is 43 per cent above its 52-week trough of Rs 252.50. Between July 1 and September 30, Brand Concepts shares rose 4 per cent, from Rs 349 to Rs 363.55. Notably, the stock saw a sharp 32 per cent gain in September alone.

BSE data show Ashish Kacholia held 1,79,838 shares (1.60 per cent) in the quarter ended June; the latest shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September shows the share count unchanged at 1,79,838 shares.

The company, which manufactures and trades travel bags and accessories, has built a niche in travel gear, handbags and lifestyle accessories and is known for positioning itself as a curator of travel-focused products with a reputation for quality and delivery.

A fresh corporate development was flagged in a BSE filing dated September 29: Brand Concepts said it has entered into a licensing partnership with Reliance Brands Limited to expand its “Superdry” travel gear and accessories franchise in India.

Om Ghawalkar, analyst at Share.Market (PhonePe Wealth), said Brand Concepts’ positive momentum is supported by a major new licensing agreement with Reliance Brands Ltd for ‘Superdry’ travel accessories.

“This development was a key highlight at the company’s recent analyst and investor meet on October 3, where management outlined a robust growth strategy. These moves underscore a clear vision for expansion and have solidified confidence within the investment community,” he said.

“From a technical standpoint, the stock is showing signs of a short-term uptrend, having found support at its 10 and 21-day moving averages. The stock is currently approaching its 200-day moving average; a successful breach followed by a confirmation could establish sustained upward momentum,” Ghawalkar said.